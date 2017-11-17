Moody’s India ratings upgrade: Congress, CPM not happy, ask if poor should eat these numbers

Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday downplayed US-based Moody’s upgrade to India’s sovereign credit rating.

Opposition leaders from Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday downplayed US-based Moody’s upgrade to India’s sovereign credit rating. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that PM Narendra Modi and Moody’s failed to gauge the ‘Mood of the Nation’. “Modiji & Moodys ‘जोड़ी’ have failed to gauge the ‘Mood of the Nation’. Hunger Deaths, Farmer’s shootings, Agri Distress, Job Losses, Lowest Credit Ratings, Rising Prices, Plunging Exports, Flawed GST, Demonetisation Disaster, Stagnant Growth are the real indices to measure it, (sic)” Surjewala said.

He further accused Centre of making desperate attempts to claim its lost crediblity. “After destroying India’s economy, Modi Govt is clutching at straws to claim lost credibility. They rely upon a World Bank report of Delhi/Mumbai to claim all is well & quote a PEW survey of 2464 people to claim victory. At this pace, Modiji should be fighting next election abroad, (sic)” Surjewala added.

On the other hand, CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury said Modi government wants to people to eat ratings. “All indices of real lives of Indians: Jobs, Growth: are down. Rural distress, Malnutrition, gender gap and hunger is worsening,” Yechury wrote on Twitter. “Inequality of Wealth is up in 3 years sharply. 1% own over 58% of Indian wealth. Who is this govt fooling?” he added. “Modi govt wants the poor, the hungry, protesting farmers, jobless and those hit by the Economy crumbling, to eat these ‘ratings’? They can keep raising a toast to themselves. This only taunts and mocks those suffering the hopelessness brought in by BJP’s Jumlanomics,” said the CPI(M) chief.

Earlier, US-based Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

The rating upgrade, which came after a gap of 13 years, was hailed by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier, India was a part of ‘Baa3’ rating, which was the lowest investment grade just a notch above ‘junk’ status.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the upgrade of India’s credit rating by Moody’s after a gap of 13 years as a “belated recognition” of reforms in the last few years. Jaitley vowed to continue them while maintaining fiscal discipline. He said that upgradation is a recognition that India continues to follow the path of fiscal prudence which has brought stability to the economy.

“It is an upgrade which has happened after 13 years. We welcome it and believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps taken in India in the last few years which have contributed to the strengthening of the Indian economy,” he told reporters. “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement.