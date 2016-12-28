Month after Indore-Patna Express tragedy, another train derails near Kanpur

Several people have been injured. (ANI)

At least 14 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express has derailed near Kanpur, early in the morning today. This comes more than a month after Indore-Patna Express derailed near the same city in which more than 140 people had lost their lives.

As per reports, at least 12 people have been injured in the incident. Speaking on the accident, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that he was personally monitoring the incident and had directed the senior officials to reach the spot. He also added that through inquiry will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident. Railway aauthoritieshave also shared the helpline numbers.

14 coaches of Train no 12988 Ajmer-Saeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur). Several injured. Rescue team rushed to the spot

The minister further said that ex gratia will be paid to injured and all passengers are being provided with necessary steps to ensure least inconvenience. As per Indian Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena, there was no indication of any casualties and medical teams has reached the spot. He added that there could be some minor injuries due to the derailment.

Indian Railways issue helpline numbers

As per initial reports, 15 coaches of the train got derailed and first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact, he added.

14 coaches of Train no 12988 Ajmer-Saeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). Several injured.

Last month, Indore-Patna Express had derailed near Kanpur, in which at least 140 people were killed and several people were injured. It was one of the biggest train accident in recent times.