Monsoon Session of Parliament: Read full text of PM Narendra Modi speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, 2017, just ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, delivered a statement on the various tasks before the legislature. PM Modi in his address said that the success of GST or Goods and Services Tax will fill this session with enthusiasm. He gave yet another acronym to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he had earlier defined as a ‘Good and Simple Tax.’ Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI, “Jaise varsha nayi sugandh mitti mein bharti hai vaise hi monsoon satr GST ki safal varsha ke karan nai umang se bhara hoga.” (Just like rains make soil emit a pleasant smell, similarly, the successful implementation of the GST has filled the session with a new hope and excitement). He added, “The GST spirit is about ‘growing stronger together’. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session,” PM said. The monsoon session will continue till August 11. Here is the full text of PM speech:

Hello friends,

Monsoon Session of the Parliament gets underway today. After summer, the advent of first rain brings in a fresh new smell into the soil. Similarly, this Monsoon Session will bring in a new spirit after the successful implementation of GST.

Whenever the Political Parties and the Government take decisions keeping in mind the national interest, it shows their commitment towards the larger public good. It has been proved successfully with the implementation of GST. The GST spirit is about growing stronger together. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in this Session.

The Monsoon Session is significant on several accounts. Nation completes seven decades of Independence on 15th August, 2017. Quit India Movement turns 75 years on 9th August, 2017. During this Session, the nation gets an opportunity to elect the new President and the Vice President. In a way, this period is full of many significant events for the nation. Therefore, it is natural that the public attention will be focussed more on the Monsoon Session this year.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets underway, we salute our farmers who have been ensuring food security for the country with their hard work. It is my firm belief that the Monsoon Session will provide an opportunity to all the Political Parties and the MPs to enter into a dialogue of the highest quality with value addition for taking major decisions in the larger national interest together.

Many many thanks to you.