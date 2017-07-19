Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition leaders to meet to chalk out strategies

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition leaders will meet on Wednesday morning to chalk out strategies. The meeting will take place 10.15 am in Parliament. (Reuters image)

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition leaders will meet on Wednesday morning to chalk out strategies. The meeting will take place 10.15 am in Parliament, according to ANI report. Yesterday was the first working day and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed noisy scenes. Opposition sought to corner the Narendra Modi government over an array of issues like alleged atrocities against Dalits, violent incidents involving cow vigilantes and the plight of farmers in the country. Monsoon session began on Monday but both the Houses were adjourned without transacting any business, after obituary references to the department MPs. It has been learned that Congress will raise mob lynching and farmers issue in Lok Sabha today, as per ANI report.

BSP chief Mayawati declaring that she would resign from the Rajya Sabha and accused government of not allowing her to speak on the Dalit issue. Members from Opposition parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Left parties and the RJD created uproar in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha as soon as the Houses met for the day. Due to the ruckus, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day minutes after noon following one adjournment earlier while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned repeatedly till 3 pm and then for the day, without transacting any business.

By the evening, the former Uttar Pradesh chief sent in her resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Mayawati’s term in the Upper House was till April next year, as per PTI report.