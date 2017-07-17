Monsoon session of Parliament: Going stronger together is synonym of GST spirit; expect fruitful session, says PM Narendra Modi

GST shows the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for nation, PM Modi said. (Image: ANI)

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Speaking just ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, Jaise varsha nai sugandh mitti mein bharti hai vaise hi monsoon satr GST ki safal varsha ke karan nai umag se bhara hoga. (The way rain fills new aroma in the soil, similarly Monsoon Session will be filled with exaltation after the successful passage of GST). Going stronger together ye GST spirit ka doosra naam hai, (Going stronger together is the synonym of GST spirit), ANI quoted him saying.

GST shows the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for nation, PM Modi said. “I believe that all the parties, all the MPs, will take important decisions in the national interest by discussion and intention of value addition,” he said. Further expressing his relief over the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Prime Minister said the Monsoon Session is full of excitement due to the successful implementation of the one tax structure. PM Modi also wished that the Monsoon session moves ahead with the spirit of ‘growing stronger together’, same as is the other name of the GST spirit. “This session will see the election of the new President and Vice-President,” he said further.

Even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and other prominent leaders from the BJP and the Opposition parties have reportedly arrived at the Parliament to attend the session and are casting their votes to select the next President of India. It is also being said that leaders from Opposition parties have met in the Parliament ahead of the crucial session.