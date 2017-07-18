Monsoon in India: Swine flu claims five lives in Mumbai this month

The rise in cases of influenza has been a cause of worry, especially during the monsoon season, for the civic health officials. (PTI)

Five persons have died of the H1N1 influenza virus and two succumbed to leptospirosis here in the last two weeks, the city civic body has said. The rise in cases of influenza has been a cause of worry, especially during the monsoon season, for the civic health officials. According to a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the first fortnight of this month, the civic hospitals registered 250 new cases of H1N1 while five people succumbed to the airborne infection. The cases of H1N1 since January this year have gone up to 874, out of which 672 have been registered in Mumbai alone. The remaining 202 cases were reported from outside the metropolis. A BMC official said that 22 people, 14 of them in Mumbai, have succumbed to the disease so far this year. The civic body has prepared a plan to prevent and control these diseases during the monsoon. “The fluctuation in temperature and high moisture content in the air are conducive for the spread of the H1N1 virus and therefore, people are advised for adequate preventive measures,” the official said.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body ache and fatigue. The city has also reported scores of cases related to other monsoon-related diseases. Between July 1 and 15, there were 309 cases of malaria cases, 544 of gastroenteritis, 23 of leptospirosis and 28 of dengue, said the BMC’s statement. A vegetable vendor from suburban Kanjurmarg and an electrician from Matunga died of leptospirosis in the last fortnight, the BMC’s public health department said. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through water contaminated with the urine of rats and dogs.

“Both the deceased had a history of alcohol addiction and they had developed fever, vomiting and muscle pain around three-four days before their admission to hospital,” a civic official said. He said a spurt in the viral infections is likely during the dry spell after showers. However, he said there was no reason to panic and what is important is to seek medical aid in case of persistent symptoms like a cough, cold and fever.