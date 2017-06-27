Monsoon in India: Rain lashes Rajasthan, says weather department

The monsoon entered from over Chittorgarh and Barmer district and is likely to cover the entire state in the next few days, an official said here. (Photo: PTI)

he south-west monsoon entered Rajasthan today over Barmer and Chittorgarh district, giving people a respite from the scorching heat, the weather department said. The monsoon entered from over Chittorgarh and Barmer district and is likely to cover the entire state in the next few days, an official said here. Dabok, Barmer, Churu, Sawaimadhopur, Chittorgarh and Jaipur recorded 53.8, 45.8, 21.6, 21, 16 and 12.2 mm rains, respectively till this morning since yesterday. A few more places also registered output below 12 mm during the period, the official said. The department has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rains at isolated areas in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Baran, Ajmer, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Sawaimadhopur district over the next few hours.