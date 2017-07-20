Monsoon in India: Longest time taken since 2011 to cover entire country

The monsoon remained sluggish in the first two-weeks of July and its advancement was delayed in the central and western India. (IE)

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, fifty-one days after its onset on May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared yesterday. Since 2011, this year the monsoon took the longest time to cover the entire country, as per Indian Express. Normally by July 15, the monsoon advances over the whole country, according to IMD. The progress of the monsoon has been largely good with most states and UTs receiving normal or above normal rainfall, as the season is nearing the half-way mark, the report added.

States like Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Mizoram have received rainfall lower than normal during this time of the year. A K Srivastava, head of the climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD, Pune, said monsoon has so far made good progress, making timely arrival in most regions. He added, however, there was a 10-day delay for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon remained sluggish in the first two-weeks of July and its advancement was delayed in the central and western India. The rainfall showed a surplus by 1 per cent on Wednesday, as per IE report. Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha also witnessed heavy downpour.

According to a PTI report, a system that developed over the Bay of Bengal a couple of weeks back has been shifting towards Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, bringing good amount of rain in the eastern parts of the country as well as the central and south-central regions of the country, an IMD official said. As per the data released by IMD’s New Delhi centre till July 18, Vidarbha region’s cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 18 was 278.9 mm with departure of -20%. However, in the last 24 hours, Vidarbha region on an average received 58.4 mm rainfall and the deficiency level changed from -20% to -6%, the report added.