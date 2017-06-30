Monsoon in Delhi: Meteorological Department says rains to reach city by Monday

IMD has said that the monsoon is expected to hit the national capital within the next 72 hours. (Source: PTI)

Monsoon in Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement has said that the monsoon is expected to hit the national capital within the next 72 hours. The national capital has been experiencing rain and pleasant weather for the last four to five days, but that has been blamed on western disturbances. Rain is expected in Delhi on Friday evening. The minimum reported temperature recorded in Delhi was 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below normal. IMD officials told PTI that, ”Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius”. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 16.5 mm of rain on Thursday, Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) for not clearing debris from the Kushak drain near South Extension-II. The high court said that the Delhi government was being cruel to the citizens and accused the state government of sheer inefficiency and negligence as debris was not cleared by June 26 as had been promised by the PWD, as per an Indian Express report.

The two-judge high court bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Yogesh Khanna has said that the PWD must have a master plan to clear the storm water and sewage drains, the bench also added that the civic body cannot act in a haphazard way, PWD must take a holistic view, as per the report.

The PWD, in its defence has said that the Kushak nullah, a storm water drain, can withstand the pressure of the monsoon. The PWD officials did not have an answer when they were asked to give an undertaking that the nullah wouldn’t be inundated by the rains and there won’t be any resultant flooding, as per the report.