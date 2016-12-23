Money Laundering case: Know all about Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon

During the search operation, cash counting machine was also recovered by the sleuths.

Having recovered approximately Rs 13.65 crore from his law firm last week, Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case today. Currency notes found at his home on December 10 included Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes. During the search operation, sleuths also collected cash counting machine from the spot. A court in the national capital had yesterday asked the probing agency on why he was not caught even after a week, even as it arrested Kolkata-based businessman Parasmal Lodha who had allegedly helped him to convert the cash. Here are some points you need to know about him.

1) A joint team of Inter-State Cell of Delhi Police crime branch and Income Tax department conducted the raid at Tandon’s office in Greater Kailash after they received a tip-off that the lawyer had hoarded huge amount of old and new currency notes.

2) Police were keeping a watch on the lawyer’s activities for the last few days. The Delhi Police was informed that huge amount of currency notes had arrived at Tandon’s office and they immediately conducted a joint raid after getting a search warrant.

3) Tandon had declared Rs 125 crore in unaccounted income to the Income Tax department during a raid at his office on October 19.

4) On Thursday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha from the national capital, accusing him of converting more than Rs 25 crore in old cash linked to lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency and businessman J. Shekhar Reddy.

5) Delhi Police also suspected his connection with Gautam Khaitan, who was ewcenly arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland.