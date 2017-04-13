Money laundering case: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh not to appear in front of ED

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh will not appear in front of ED on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case will not appear for questioning on Thursday. He was scheduled to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe case against him and others. The summon was issued earlier this week to Singh for personal appearance and it was being speculated that he may depose before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) office but that won’t happen, at least on Thursday.

The latest ED action comes close on the heels of filing of a charge sheet by the CBI against Singh, his wife and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. The agency had summoned Singh earlier also, but then he had excused himself stating his official commitments. The ED has already questioned his wife Pratibha and son Vikramaditya in connection with the case.

It had filed a case under the anti-money laundering law against the Himachal Pradesh CM, his family members and others after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the CBI in this regard in September 2015. The agency is probing allegations against Singh and his family members of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income between 2009 and 2011 when he was the Union Minister of Steel. It has also attached assets worth about Rs 14 crore in the case.

The CBI charge sheet alleged that the HP CM had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which was disproportionate by 192 percent of his total income during his tenure as a Union Minister. The final report was filed against nine persons for alleged offences punishable under section 109 (abetment) and 465 (punishment for forgery) of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, arrayed around 225 witnesses and 442 documents.

