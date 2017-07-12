Rs 8000 crore money laundering case: ED questions Misa Bharti husband for over 8 hours

ED officials had questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law Shailesh Kumar for over eight hours. (Source: PTI)

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday grilled RJD MP Misa Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar in connection with a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. The ED officials had questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law Shailesh Kumar for over eight hours. The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Misa Bharti on Tuesday in connection with the scam. ED had summoned Shailesh on Wednesday after he had failed to appear for questioning on Monday. Officials questioned Kumar in connection with the documents they had seized in connection with the case and to verify the statements made by his wife over their finances and business transactions, according to a PTI report.

Kumar had been questioned by the ED sleuths under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The husband-wife duo has now been questioned about Kumar’s role in a company called Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. A Chartered Accountant (CA) linked to the firm had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency had last week also raided the premises of three farm houses linked to the husband-wife duo in Delhi.

The raids at the farm houses took place a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided several properties linked to the family and RJD’s patriarch Lalu Prasad and a few family members.

(More details awaited)