Molester enters women’s coach, terrified schoolgirl jumps off moving train, suffers head injury

When a man entered a ladies’ compartment of a coach in Mumbai, a 13-year-old schoolgirl panicked and jumped off the moving train. (PTI)

When a man entered a ladies’ compartment of a coach in Mumbai, a 13-year-old schoolgirl panicked and jumped off the moving train. The incident took place on Sunday when the teenager boarded the train from CSMT at 9am. She was on her way to her tuition class at Currey Road. The girl was identified as Payal Kadam and she lived near the GPO. As she fell on the tracks, the girl suffered head and leg injuries. She was spotted by track maintenance personnel at CSMT, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Later Payal was rushed to the hospital. She is currently in hospital, but out of danger, the report said.

While describing the whole situation, the girl said that she saw a man boarding the compartment she was in even as the train started pulling out of the station. Later he told her to keep quiet and moved closer to her. She panicked and jumped out of the compartment fearing that he would molest her. The man alighted the train at the next stop after the incident.

Usually, Payal was dropped by her father or mother at the station and they used to wait for the train to leave. But on Sunday, her mother had to attend a funeral and her father, who works at JJ hospital, was out of town, so she let her daughter go alone. As of now the CSMT Government Railway Police have registered a complaint and are looking for the man.