Moin Qureshi extorted money from industrialist for ex CBI chief A P Singh, says report

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint alleging meat exporter Moin Qureshi was ‘extorting’ money from industrialist Pardeep Koneru. The ED has filed a complaint recording Koneru’s statement in which he has alleged that more than Rs 5 crore he paid to Qureshi was for then CBI director A P Singh, according to Indian Express report. The ED also alleged that Blackberry Messenger conversations between Qureshi and his employee Aditya Sharma are evidence to show that there was “exchange of money” received from Koneru.

“(Qureshi) said to me whatever the money you will pay is not for me but for incurring lots of expenses of (then CBI chief) A P Singh, like shopping of various merchandise etc in India and abroad, hotel accommodations in India and abroad. Moreover, Moin’s daughter was organising CBI Annual Day functions and we have to incur lot of expenses. He further said that A P Singh used to stay quite often in the accommodation area of Mayfair, London and which caused huge expense to him,” Koneru said in his statement to ED, as per the complaint. According to the complaint, Koneru also told the ED that Qureshi “impressed him showing his photographs with A P Singh”.

On August 26, the ED had arrested controversial meat exporter Qureshi in connection with its money laundering probe against him and others. Officials in the agency said Qureshi was arrested late last night here after he was called for questioning in the case. The meat exporter has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a court today, they said, alleging that he was not cooperating in the probe.

He has been questioned multiple times in the past by the agency which is probing Qureshi after it registered two FIRs under the PMLA. In the latest FIR against him this year, former CBI Director A P Singh has also been named. The earlier PMLA case against Qureshi was booked by the ED in 2015, based on an Income Tax prosecution complaint. The meat exporter was also facing probes by the I-T department and the CBI for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption among others.