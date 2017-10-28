Moin Qureshi case: ED says witness paid Rs 1 crore to ex CBI director Ranjit Sinha for friend’s bail

(Source: IE)

The latest ‘witness’ statement recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may add to the misery of ex CBI director Ranjit Sinha. According to the witness, Satish Sana’s statement in the complaint, meat exporter Moin Qureshi assured bail for Sana’s friend if he paid Rs 1 crore to Sinha and that he had discussed the bail matter with the “boss (Ranjit Sinha)”. He also said that “for his satisfaction”, they would meet at Claridge’s hotel at Janpath, where Qureshi would ask him to wait while Qureshi met Sinha at his residence on Janpath. Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, admitted having met Qureshi to help his friend Sukesh Gupta, the then director of MBS Jewellers, who was arrested by the CBI in December 2013 for allegedly causing loss of Rs 194 crore to Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation by “fraudulent transactions and deceitful conduct”. In his statement given to the ED, Sana recognised audio conversations between him and Qureshi regarding his “friend Sukesh Gupta’s case with the CBI”, who was then, in jail.

As per the complaint, Sana said, in his statement, “For the same, day before, I along with Sukesh Gupta’s brother met Moin Qureshi at his office in Defence Colony January 24, 2014, fixed for the hearing of the case… and case documents handed over to him. For the same Moin Qureshi is conveying (in audio conversation) that the papers he has given to boss (Sinha). Moin Qureshi was saying that he would go again in the evening and ask him for the present status. We were asking Moin to help through Sinha to get Sukesh out on bail.” As per a report by The Indian Express, Sana, in his statement added, “I should not worry. The things will be sorted out. Boss (Sinha) had assured that Sukesh will get bail as the boss (Sinha) had directed his men (CBI officials) not to oppose the bail.”

As per the complaint, Sana alleged that Sukesh Gupta’s brother gave Qureshi Rs 85 lakh, however, the bail was not granted to Sukesh for the next three months. “The bail was granted on merit. That is why we did not pay any further to Moin Qureshi. But he started calling my minister friends and harassed me in front of them, and I felt irritated and gave him Rs 25 lakh more in two instalments. Thereafter I did not talk to him while he kept on calling,” he said, according to the ED.