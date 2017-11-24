Mohsin Raza, who followed Yogi Adityanath’s marriage registration rule for Muslims, denied marriage certificate

Raza had failed to present himself in the court and collect the certificate within the stipulated 90 days.

Lone Muslim minister in Adityanath government, Mohsin Raza, on Friday submitted a fresh application for registration of his marriage after his certificate was allegedly cancelled by magistrate. Raza had failed to present himself in the court and collect the certificate within the stipulated 90 days. “We were unable to collect the marriage registration certificate within 90 days of applying for registration as a result of which it stood null and void,” Raza said.

The minister said that he has now submitted a repeat affidavit. Raza, 49, said both husband and wife have to be physically present in the court to collect the certificate and they abstained going to the court due to Moharram.

“Generally during Moharram, which is a mourning period, we abstain from doing anything auspicious,” he said while dismissing the reports that his marriage registration has been cancelled. Anil Kumar, additional district magistrate (Trans-Gomti), said the minister had failed to collect the certificate within the 90-day period. Raza, who has been married for about 16 years, had made healines for registering his marriage after the Yogi Adityanath government made the same compulsory for all marriages, including those of Muslims.

Raza filed his papers with the magistrates two days after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet gave its nod to the UP Marriage Registration Guidelines (2017). The “court marriage” had taken place amid media glare with his family members standing by his side apparently to set an example before Muslims who had been opposing the government decision.

Raza’s gesture to follow Adityanath government’s order, as soon as it was released, was published prominently in local newspapers. The minister had reached the district magistrate’s office with his wife Fauzia Sarwar Fatima and parents to get his marriage registered. The decision has also sparked a little controversy as some Muslim groups had said that their ‘nikahnama’ was already a certification of marriage.