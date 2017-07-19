After Irfan Pathan, Mohd Shami becomes target of trolls, radicals blast him, ask where is burqa of your wife

A day after Irfan Pathan was attacked by trolls over his wife’s nail paint, some religious hardliners have attacked cricketer Mohd Shami.

A day after Irfan Pathan was attacked by trolls over his wife’s nail paint, some religious hardliners have attacked cricketer Mohd Shami. Shami had shared a picture of his daughter’s birthday celebrations on Facebook. The picture featured his wife and daughter too. Shami posted the picture with this caption, “My princess Aairah’s 2nd birthday celebration.” Soon after the picture was posted, trolls started attacking him by calling the celebration act un-Islamic. Some also attacked him because his wife was not wearing burqa. One user Jahid Akhtar wrote,”Jahid Aktar bhai jan Islam ma birthday celebrate nahi hota……………thora Islam ka bara ma jankare la lo…………. (sic). Another user Sharun Km reacted to the picture,”Sad to see your wife without hijab 🙁 my dear shami sir do not look at the smallness of the sin, rather look at the One Whom you are disobeying….(sic).” Also, one user Syed Akhtar asked, “Do u want to please right wings by not wearing hijab nd celebrating birthday (sic). Not only these, Shami was slammed by a number of trolls.

Facebook post by Mohd Shami:-



Here are some of the comments:-



;

Mohd Shami was attacked by trolls in the past too for his wife’s pictures in social media sites.