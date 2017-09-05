Mohan Bhagwat says no country can scare India; permission for RSS chief’s event denied in West Bengal: 10 points

On a day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat heaped praise on India’s growing strength and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said his scheduled event at an auditorium in Kolkata on October 3 has been cancelled by West Bengal authorities.
Here are top 10 points you should know about both developments:
- In the wake of India and China mutually resolving the recent Dokalam stand-off, Mohan Bhagwat said in Allahabad on Tuesday that India has made clear that it will not be cowed down on security and defence matters. The RSS chief also credited Narendra Modi-led Union government for enhancing India’s global standing.
- Bhagwat was addressing an event organised in the memory of Lal Bahadur Shastri at a college named after the late Prime Minister in Manda, about 65 kms from Allahabad. He said, “It has been demonstrated clearly that the nation is no longer ready to be cowed down in matters relating to defence and security.”
- At Manda, the RSS chief also lauded Modi government’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative and “India’s higher international standing”. The policies of our government have led to India’s higher international standing, he said. People all over the world have started looking up to us, he added.
- Referring to the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Bhagwat compared Modi’s ability to mobilise public support with that of Shastri during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. “We have seen what an inspiring leadership can achieve. In the past, the entire nation had taken to observing a fast on Mondays. Today, once again, the entire nation is making efforts to make the country clean,” Bhagwat said.
- Meanwhile, in Kolkata, PTI reported RSS alleging that a state-owned auditorium where its chief was scheduled to attend a programme on October 3 has cancelled the booking for the event.
- RSS condemned the move to cancel the booking. However, the auditorium authorities said renovation and repair work would be undertaken around that time and therefore the facility cannot be provided due to “safety and security reasons.”
- “This is not the first time that such a move was taken. Earlier also the state(West Bengal) government had done it. We condemn this move,” PTI reported Jishnu Basu, RSS spokesperson in West Bengal, as alleging.
- Rantidev Sengupta, spokesman of Sister Nivedita 150th birth anniversary celebrations committee, which had booked Mahajati Sadan for the programme, claimed the auditorium authorities had accepted the booking in June.
- “But last week, officials of the auditorium first said that we need police permission. When we informed them that we have already informed the police about the programme, they said that renovation work will be undertaken in the auditorium during the time and our programme could not take place there,” said Sengupta, who is also the general secretary of the celebration committee.
- Sources in the auditorium, however, said bookings for other organisations have also been cancelled as renovation and repair work would be undertaken during that time.