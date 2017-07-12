Mohan Bhagwat praises Modi, says India has big hopes on PM’s leadership; launches book, ‘The Making of Legend’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Image: IE file)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch of a book ‘The Making of a Legend’ on PM Modi, Bhagwat said he still follows the same lifestyle of an RSS worker, that he was before becoming the Gujarat CM and later India PM. The RSS chief said that Modi was able to become a successful Gujarat Chief Minister and later the Prime Minister of India because of the “journey” he undertook in years before coming to power in the state and later at the Centre. People need to read about it.

Bhagwat said that India has a lot of hope from PM Modi, who doesn’t believe that things cannot happen, everything can happen. The RSS chief also urged society to take up issues such as untouchability, as “there are many things that the government cannot do. Society would have to do such things on its own.”

Bhagwat said people need to understand Modi’s personality closely, “Today we are looking at Narendra Bhai because of his personality, actions and leadership. We need to read this character closely. When we talk of talk of a personality, one is what we see and the other that needs to be seen, with open eyes. A person is more accomplished when there is no difference in the way he appears to be and the way he is.”.

The RSS chief further said, “We have to take India to the same level as it was around 2000 years after witnessing the fall of last 1000-1500 years.” Bhagwat also praised writer of the book Bindeshwar Pathak of Sulabh International, saying, “Anybody can write about a character. But to write after understanding the character requires the right person. I know that this is not the first life-story of Narendra Bhai. A few small ones have been published earlier also.”