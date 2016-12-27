Mohammed Shami’s father reacts to moral policing: ‘We know Islam, don’t need advice’

“We know what Islam says, we don’t need anyone’s unsolicited advice,” he added. (Source: Facebook/Mohammed Shami)

Mohammad Shami’s father Touseef Shami has reacted to the social media trolling of his son over a dress donned by his wife Haseena Begam. Shami’s father called the Twitter trolling a ‘well planned strategy against his son’. He further said that they known what Islam says and anyone’s advice is not needed on the issue. “This is a well planned strategy to harass him. Appeal to all Indians to continue to support him,” Touseef said. “We know what Islam says, we don’t need anyone’s unsolicited advice,” he added. Shami had become a victim of moral policing on social media after some folks found it difficult that her wife, a Muslim, hasn’t covered herself completely. On December 23, Shami had posted a picture with his wife Haseen Jahan, donning a red gown on Facebook. However, some religious fanatics could not digest the fact that she was not wearing a burqa.

Shami, in his reply to the haters, had also said that he perfectly knows what he’s doing and that people should look inside themselves.

You May Also Like To Watch Mohammad Shami In Action

Shami wrote: Very good morning. Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.! jalteee rahooooo… Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi. hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitne acche hai. (Everyone do not get what they want in life. There are some lucky ones who get this fortune. Keep burning…these two are my life and life partner and I know what to do and what not. We should look within ourselves to find out how good we are.)

One said: “I have doubt your wife Muslim or another religion girl??” “Pls afraid to allah”; “Are you Muslim?”; “Sir, with due respect, this is not good. Why is your wife not wearing any proper dresses. I can see a lot of her skin. Her b*** are also visible. Please cover her.” said another.