Mohammed Shami versus wife: Controversy continues! Now, Haseen Jahan says this against India pacer

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife, Haseen Jahan, on Sunday held a press conference and leveled several allegations against her husband. Referring to Shami’s interview with a news channel, Jahan said that her husband was trying to run away from answering questions. She demanded that an investigation should be initiated on the basis of the allegations made by her against Shami. Jahan also appealed to media to grill Shami on the matter. Jahan said that she may consider if Shami tries to come back. “He’s making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn’t the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider,” Haseen Jahan said further.

Shami’s wife further said she had tried to convince her husband that he should accept his mistake. “I have been trying since very long. He would’ve run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would’ve divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone,” Jahan said.

On Friday, Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the India cricketer. Based on the complaint, Kolkata Police registered a case against Shami and four others under several non-bailable and bailable sections.

Speaking to media, Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi had said a case was registered against the Indian pacer under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape). The five accused have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.

“On the basis of the written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan, a case has been recorded against Mohammed Shami and four others in Jadavpur Police Station,” Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Shami took to social media on Saturday and said that posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle were false and a conspiracy to defame him. On the other hand, Jahan’s lawyer Zakir Hussain has claimed that she was in mental trauma and was looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation into the FIR. Meanwhile, PTI has reported that IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils are keeping a close tab on the controversy. The top officials in the case are set to meet BCCI brass to take a stock of the situation after Jahan’s complaint.