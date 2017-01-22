Mohammed Shami posts ‘Unislamic’ photo, churns rage on Facebook

Mohammed Shami is recuperating from an injury which he had sustained in the recently concluded Test series against England.(Reuters)

Cricketing icon Mohammed Shami is at the receiving end of religious bigotry on the social networking site. This is not the first time Shami has manage to upset people on social media. This time Shami posted a photo of his with a dog on his Facebook account and it was interesting to see the hate-mongers blast him. However, there was also an outpouring of support for him too.

Mohammed Shami is recuperating from an injury which he had sustained in the recently concluded Test series against England. For this reason he has been ruled out of the ongoing One Day Internationals (ODIs) against England. He recently shared this video twitter :

Good session today pic.twitter.com/VI6BBSBFqM — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 19, 2017

On one hand in his Facebook post people were encouraging him, wishing him for a fast recovery and sharing their own love for dogs, on the other hand people were rebuking him for his so called ‘unislamic’ act of posing with a dog.

People kept on directing negative comments towards Shami accusing him of forgetting his roots after achieving stardom. He was being reprimanded for betraying his religion by posting such images.

The last time Mohammed Shami had to endure the wrath of those on the social media users for posting an image was after he uploaded a photograph of his and his wife. Most of the trolls were directed towards his wife’s attire in which she was photographed. A post of his wishing ‘happy new year’ met with similar intolerance too.