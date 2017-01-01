Mohammed Shami gets trolled yet again, for posting picture with wife on social media

When Mohammed Shami posted another picture with his wife, the trolls did not leave him alone. Some religious fanatics just could not digest the fact that she was not wearing a burqa. (Twitter)

Last year saw a tremendous rise in social media trolls, and one of the recent victims has been Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. Adding to the post-truth world, Shami was trolled when he posted a picture of his wife and the trolls hounded and judged with no holds barred. Shami, in his reply to the haters, had also said that he perfectly knows what he’s doing and that people should look inside themselves. But today, when he posted another picture with his wife, the trolls did not leave him alone, yet again. Some religious fanatics just could not digest the fact that she was not wearing a burqa.

Mohammad Shami’s father Touseef Shami has reacted to the social media trolling of his son over a dress donned by his wife Haseena Begam. Shami’s father called the Twitter trolling a ‘well-planned strategy against his son’. He further said that they knew what Islam says and anyone’s advice is not needed on the issue. Shami had become a victim of moral policing on social media after some folks found it difficult that her wife, a Muslim, hasn’t covered herself completely. On December 23, Shami had posted a picture with his wife Haseen Jahan, donning a red gown on Facebook.

Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year pic.twitter.com/YzBJmkiqha — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016

@MdShami11 You are a free souls . Either wear Hijab or stay naked. But once in a lifetime read Quran ???? — Ateeq Siddiqui (@AteeqSiddiqui2) January 1, 2017

@MdShami11 Even the Rajput woman have “Haya” and “Parda” !! But u showing off your wives beauty to get some money !! Shame on u ???? — Ateeq Siddiqui (@AteeqSiddiqui2) January 1, 2017



As Facebook and Twitter are trying their best to curb the menace of fake news, they would do well to protect people from incessant trolling. More so, as these celebrities’ presence is what attracts more people to these services. Freedom of expression cannot come at the cost of suppressing freedom of others.