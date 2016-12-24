Mohammed Rafi possessed amazing quality to bring people together: BJP

Hussain was addressing a gathering at a memorial for Rafi on the Hill Road-S V Road junction in suburban Bandra, which has been revamped and shaped into a golden ball, reflecting the artist’s timeless ‘golden voice’. (IE)

Legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi had an amazing quality of bringing together people various caste and creed through his melodious voice, BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain today.

Hussain was addressing a gathering at a memorial for Rafi on the Hill Road-S V Road junction in suburban Bandra, which has been revamped and shaped into a golden ball, reflecting the artist’s timeless ‘golden voice’.

The memorial has been revamped on the occasion of Rafi’s 92nd birth anniversary today, through funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Rafi sahab has been instrumental in connecting people within and outside India through his golden melodious voice. He had an amazing quality to bring people together,” Hussain said.

Apart from Hussain, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, city deputy mayor Alka Kerkar, deputy municipal commissioner Vasant Prabhu, assistant commissioner Sharad Ugade, family members of the legendary singer and fans in large numbers were present on the occasion.

“Ashish Shelar is a lover of Rafi sahab, and thus he first started giving awards in the singer’s name across the nation. He loves Rafi sahab as much as his family does,” Hussain said.

Shelar, who was instrumental in getting funds from the BMC for the revamp work of the memorial, thanked the civic body for its co-operation.