Mohammed bin Zayed in India for Republic Day parade: All you should know about the UAE Crown Prince

With India’s new found approach for the Gulf, it is not surprising that the guest of honour for Republic Day 2017 is Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of UAE is on a three-day tour to India to attend the Republic Day parade as a chief guest. Shiekh Mohammed is accompanied by a high-level delegation, which has ministers, officials and industrialists. India and UAE are expected to ink a strategic agreement to upraise their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, including greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security. Talks are expected between the countries of the issues of energy security, space and civil nuclear energy. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, there always have been an anticipation of who the Republic Day chief guest will be, especially because of his focus on foreign policy. Earlier, two famous world leaders made it here: former US President Barack Obama and French president Francois Hollande. But with India’s new found approach for the Gulf, it is not surprising that the guest of honour is Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates. It is very important that India maintains close relations with countries in the Gulf, especially since they are looking to invest in areas other than energy because of the falling oil prices. Here are some key points you should know about the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and his connect with India:

1. The Shiekh also serves as the deputy supreme commander of the armed forces.

2. Sheikh Mohammed had visited India in 2016.

3. Earlier, PM Modi went to the UAE in 2015. This was the first time in 34 years that an Indian PM went to the country. During the visit, the two countries decided on an infrastructure building fund of $75 billion.

4. When Modi went to UAE, talks had begun on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and this time it is expected that there will be some elevation in that tie-up.

5. Hamid Ansari, India’s vice president will call Shiekh Mohammed as a courtesy before January 26, which he will spend watching the parade.

6. PM Modi-led government has set a new trend where a contingent from the chief guest’s country marches down Raj Path, and it will remain so this time as well. After the parade, the Shiek will meet PM Modi for tea and leave for the UAE.

7. Mohammed Al-Nahyan is the third son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first President of the United Arab Emirates.

8. In November 2003, Zayed bin Sultan appointed Sheikh Mohammed as the Deputy Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

9. Al-Nahyan became Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in November 2004 and was appointed Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in January 2005, and later became the General.

10. Al-Nahyan also serves as a special adviser to the President of the UAE, Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who is his older brother.