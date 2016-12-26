Mohammad Shami just bowled a yorker, did you see it? Moral police can keep ‘burning’ in hell

Mohammed Shami with his wife Haseen Jahan and daughter. (Source: Facebook/Mohammed Shami)

Mohammad Shami is the latest victim of moral policing on social media. But as you expect from any champion fast bowler in the field, the more he is cornered, the more he roars back in the batter’s chin — sometimes with a deadly bouncer, forcing him to duck for life, or sometimes with a yorker that sets him walking towards the pavilion with frustration writ large on his face.

Shami has been a champion bowler for India for the last few years. He has carried his champion traits outside the field too. And he keeps on bowling yorkers against all those who try to corner him over his personal life. The latest example is the way the West Bengal pacer responded to all the trolls who made nasty comments against his wife.

On December 23, Shami had posted a beautiful picture with his wife Haseen Jahan on Facebook. However, some religious fanatics could not digest the fact that she was not wearing a burqa. Sample these comments: “I have doubt your wife Muslim or another religion girl??” “Pls afraid to allah”; “Are you Muslim?”; “Sir, with due respect, this is not good. Why is your wife not wearing any proper dresses. I can see a lot of her skin. Her b*** are also visible. Please cover her.”

However, there were scores of others who expressed solidarity with the cricketer and even trolled the fanatics. Shami himself didn’t take the fanatic comments against his wife’s dress lightly and shut up the haters with another post today in which he is seen with his wife and daughter.

Shami wrote: Very good morning. Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.! jalteee rahooooo… Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi. hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitne acche hai. (Everyone do not get what they want in life. There are some lucky ones who get this fortune. Keep burning…these two are my life and life partner and I know what to do and what not. We should look within ourselves to find out how good we are.)

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

Well, this post by Shami was nothing short of a yorker for the haters. The brave cricketer also received support from cricket fraternity. Cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted, “The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails.”