Mohali boy commits suicide after failing to answer 3 questions in Class 12 Physics exam

An 18-year-old boy from Punjab’s Mohali committed suicide after he failed to answer three questions in his Class 12 physics exam. (Source: Reuters)

An 18-year-old boy from Punjab’s Mohali committed suicide after he failed to answer three questions in his Class 12 physics exam. The teenager reportedly took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his maternal grandfather’s residence. He was reportedly upset about losing three marks for each of the questions that he failed to answer. The boy also left a suicide note behind which stated that he took this step as he was not able to fulfil the dreams of his parents.

“I am sorry as I could not live up to your expectations and for not being able to fulfil your dreams. I love my grandparents the most and please do take good care of them,” the teenager wrote in his suicide note. Talking to HT, the boy’s father said that he was upset after answering his physics paper. He added that when his son got to know that his friends had a good exam and are going to score well, he became more upset.

The boy’s father said that he regrets asking him to write faster after the exam had got over. “I wish I had told him that marks don’t matter to us. The only thing that mattered was seeing his smiling face every morning,” he added.

Meanwhile, his maternal uncle said that they had asked the boy to forget about the exam and focus on the next one. He revealed that the boy went to his room to study and asked his maternal grandmother to go for a walk and bring some stuff from the market.

The board exams put a lot of pressure on children but they should not take an extreme action in response. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised this during his ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ programme before the examinations started.

PM Modi, while talking about the importance of self-confidence had said that people should always aim at improving themselves. He had also told students that their competition should not be with others but with themselves.