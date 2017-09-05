Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ agenda reaches BRICS as PM suggests 10 Noble Commitments: Know what they are

PM Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017.

BRICS Summit 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today suggested 10 ‘Noble Commitments’ to the BRICS leadership for global transformation. Speaking at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation for Common Development, PM Modi said, “I am pleased to exchange perspectives with you on the shared priority of achieving comprehensive sustainable development. Recently India completed its first voluntary review of SDGs. The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas.”

“Our programmes are geared to accomplish these priority goals in a time-bound manner. India has a long tradition of partnerships with fellow developing countries, while pursuing our own aspirations for growth. Earlier this year, we launched the South Asia Satellite to benefit willing regional partners in meeting their developmental goals. At the third IAFS in 2015, with the participation of all 54 African countries, we decided to double the number of ITEC scholarships to 50,000,” he added.

PM Modi further said, “Our (India’s) development partnerships projects are providing water, electricity, roads, healthcare, telemedicine, and basic infra in dozens of countries. Our ‘no strings attached’ model of cooperation is driven purely by the requirements and priorities of our partner countries.

PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping had a constructive and forward looking meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/zoVhhJeF8q — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2017

Here are the 10 Noble Commitments suggested by PM Modi:

1. Creating a safer world: by organised and coordinated action on at least three issues: Counter Terrorism, Cyber Security and Disaster Management

2. Creating a Greener World: by taking concerted action on countering Climate change, through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance;

3. Creating an Enabled World: by sharing and deploying suitable technologies to enhance efficiency, economy and effectiveness;

4. Creating an Inclusive World: by economic mainstreating of our people including in the banking and financial system;

5. Creating a Deigital World: by bridging the digital divide within and outsides our economies;

6. Creating a Skilled World: by giving future-ready skills to millions of our youth;

7. Creating a Healthier World: by cooperating in research and development to eradicate diseases, and enabling affordable healthcare for all;

8. Creating an Equitable World: by providing equality of opportunity to all, particularly through gender equality;

9. Creating a Connected World: by enabling free flow of goods, persons and services; and,

10. Creating a Harmonious World: by promoting ideologies, practices, and heritage that are centered on peaceful coexistence and living in harmony with nature.