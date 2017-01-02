Modi’s jibes at SP, BSP and Congress: Here is what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Lucknow on Monday. (Video grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) and Congress, calling them parties that have sided with the corrupt.

Sounding the poll bugle during a ‘Parivartan’ rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on the second day of the new year, PM Modi launched a no-holds-barred attack against BJP’s competitors in the state. First on his target was SP and BSP.

The PM asked people if they had ever seen both parties taking a united stand on an issue. “If SP had said the Sun is rising, BSP would have said it is not. But after several years they have united against me,” the PM said leaving the crowd in splits. Both SP and BSP have opposed Modi government’s demonetisation decision.

Taking digs at the current state of affairs in the three parties, Modi outlined his opponents’ faultlines in one go. “There is one party which is trying to establish a son (Rahul Gandhi) for the last 15 years. But has failed so far. Another party is such that it is worrying where to keep its money. They are busy in saving their money and going to banks in far off places. And then there is the third party that is worrying as to what will happen to a family,” he said, adding, “People of the state should decide if such party can save Uttar Pradesh.”

Modi further said, “someone has to save money, someone has to save family. Only we are here to save Uttar Pradesh.”

Reports had earlier said that PM Modi may make some big development announcements during the rally in Lucknow. However, he kept it limited to politics. Earlier, while addressing the nation on the New Year’s eve, PM Modi had announced a number of welfare measures for the benefit of farmers, elderly, poor and women.

During his speech today, the PM expressed hope that BJP would win the upcoming election in UP and development is all set to return in the state. “People say that BJP’s 14-year “vanwas” in the state may end after the upcoming election. I don’t think it is about the return of BJP, but of the development that has gone missing in the state. After 14 years, another chance of return of development in the state I can see today,” he said.