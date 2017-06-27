Modi Trump meet: With smiles, handshakes and thumbs up, this picture tweeted by US first lady Melania has become darling of social media

It became one of the most talked about topics on social media. (Pic: Twitter)

It was not just a meeting. It was a GRAND meeting as the head of world’s oldest democracy – USA – met the chief of world’s largest democracy – India. It became one of the most talked about topics on social media as US President Donald Trump hosted PM Narendra Modi at the White House. It’s the first dinner Trump and first lady Melania Trump have hosted for a foreign dignitary at the White House. The camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was on full display as the two leaders heaped praise on each other, voiced appreciation for each other’s leadership and embraced more than once at the White House. A number of pics of the meeting between the two flooded the internet but the US First Lady Melania Trump is possibly emerging as the winner as she was the one who tweeted one the best pictures and got over 35,000 likes and retweets (till the filing of this report). While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. Noteworthy, US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as world leaders in social media – a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms. Trump and Modi are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers. Now let’s have a look at the pic tweeted by Melania Trump; it has gone massively viral:-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday struck a common note on errorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation,” he said.

Sharing my remarks at the joint press meet with @POTUS at the @WhiteHouse. http://t.co/D4OYlPDfav pic.twitter.com/vMOnAXhgcs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2017

India & USA are global engines of growth. @POTUS & I discussed ways to strengthen the economic & trade relationship between our nations. pic.twitter.com/OyTITg8B4m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

Trump said both nations are determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.