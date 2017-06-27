Modi Trump meet: White House guard opens car door to welcome ‘Mrs Modi’, gets surprised; video goes massively viral

The video has become one of the hot topics for Twitterati.

This video has gone massively viral on Twitter. The video is in context with the grand meeting of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The video, a clip of a news channel, shows two guards waiting to open the doors of PM Narendra Modi’s car as the leader of world’s largest democracy arrived to meet the head of the world’s oldest democracy. The clip shows that one of the two guards opens the door for PM Modi and the other seemingly looks to do the same for the counterpart of US First Lady Melania Trump but didn’t find anyone. The video has become one of the hot topics for Twitterati. A user Nishchay Luthra‏ has posted the video on Twitter. He writes, “1 Modi’s car arrives, 2. Guard salutes, 3. Goes to open the door for Mrs Modi, 4. NO Mrs Modi (sic).” Here is the viral video:-

While the Twiterrati were indulging in this debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday met at the White House and voiced concern on terrorism and vowed to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.

“Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation,” he said.

Supporting PM Modi’s statement, US President Trump said, “Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India’s efforts in Afghanistan.”