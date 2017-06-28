Modi Trump meet: US State Department thanks PM for Washington visit

Modi Trump meet: His visit has been welcomed by the US State Department which released a statement today that said ‘we thank Prime Minister Modi for coming to Washington’. (AP)

Modi Trump meet: After concluding a successful visit to the United States yesterday, PM Narendra Modi has come back to India. His visit has been welcomed by the US State Department which released a statement today that said ‘we thank Prime Minister Modi for coming to Washington’. President Donald Trump was all-praise for PM Modi and yesterday said, the “relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger and has never been better.” State Department also revealed that Secretary Tillerson and PM Modi talked about ways to further strengthen cooperation particularly in counter terrorism, defence and trade.

(Inputs awaited)