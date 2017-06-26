Modi Trump meet time: When and where high profile meeting will happen

Modi Trump meet time: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet for the first time at White House in Washington D.C tonight.

Modi Trump meet time: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet for the first time at White House in Washington D.C tonight. The meeting between leaders of the world’s largest democracy and oldest democracy assume great significance. Indians back home will have to awake past midnight to witness the historic meet. While it will be late into the night in India, it will be worth watching this grand event. PM Modi is likely to discuss an array of issues with his true friend Trump. White House earlier had said that the meet will set forth the vision to expand ties between the two countries. The two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral-trade deficit, counter-terrorism among others.

Here is the schedule and timing of PM Modi and President Trump meet

1. PM Narendra Modi and President Trump will begin a 20-minute face-to-face interaction at 1.20 am (IST)

2. After this crucial meeting, a delegation level talk will take place. During this, officials of both the countries will join PM Modi and President Trump.

3. Following this all-important talk, both the leaders will interact with media.

4. After the presser, PM Modi and Trump will have official dinner hosted by Trump administration at the White House.

Last night, PM Modi had met with top 20 CEOs of American companies. The Prime Minister had suggested that the implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools. On GST, the Prime Minister said that this is becoming a reality after years of effort. He added that its implementation is a “complex” task and went on to suggest that this could be the subject of future case-studies.

In an address to Indian diaspora, PM Modi talked about surgical strikes carried out by Indian army across Line of Control, as per PTI report. He had said that India has succeeded in convincing the world about the face of terrorism and hence not a single nation questioned the country’s major decision to conduct surgical strikes against terrorist launchpads on Pakistani soil.

Watch this video

PM Modi had praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for giving a human face to diplomacy and effectively using social media to deliver good governance and help Indians in distress in any corner of the world.