Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: PM issues joint statement with US President, says India and US are global engines of growth

Modi Trump meet joint statement: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a joint press statement at Rose Garden, White House at Washington DC. Issuing a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said, “India is a True friend in the White House. The American and Indian Constitution begins with the same three words, ‘We the People’. I have always had a deep admiration for your country and your people, the rich culture and traditions.” He added “the relationship between India has never been better and stronger. Great honour to welcome the leader of the world’s largest democracy. You have a big vision for improving infrastructure and fighting corruption.”The US President went on to say that PM Modi has invited his daughter Ivanka to lead US delegation to the global entrepreneurship in India, and he believes she has accepted. Talking about terrorism Trump said, “Both countries are affected by terror, and we resolve that will destroy radical Islamic terror.”

To this PM Modi said, “Our talks are a significant moment in the cooperation between our nations. They have been very important talks. We consider the USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes.” Talking about working together to eradicate terrorism Modi said,”Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for both nations. We discussed the problems arising due to terrorism and radicalisation. We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation” PM Modi called both India and USA are global engines of growth. He said,” Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas were are actively looking at.” Praising the relationship that India-USA shares, PM Modi said, ” We held talks on wide range of issues pertaining to the India-USA relationship. I laud your commitment towards strong India-USA bilateral relations. My visit to the US and the talks I held today is an important page in the history of India-US relationship. The talks have been very significant.”Earlier, Donald Trump described Narendra Modi as a “great Prime Minister.”Trump and Modi discussed ways to push the bilateral strategic ties amid US’ strong message to Pakistan by declaring Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. Modi, meeting Trump for the first time, was accorded a warm welcome with the US President and the first lady Melania coming out of the White House to receive him. At the White House portico, they exchanged pleasantries and had a brief interaction before going inside for the summit meeting.

“He is such a great Prime Minister. I have been speaking with him and reading about him. He is doing a great job. Economically, India is doing very well and in so many other ways. I would like to congratulate him for this,” he said in brief comments.