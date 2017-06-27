Modi Trump meet: Ivanka thanks premier for invite, PM Modi tweets his delight, says will welcome her to India

PM Modi responded to Ivanka via a tweet saying that he was delighted to have met her. (Source: Reuters)

Modi-Trump meet: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the United States, he responded to a tweet from Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. Ivanka in a tweet had thanked Prime Minister Modi for inviting her to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which will be held in India later this year. PM Modi responded to Ivanka via a tweet saying that he was delighted to have met her and that he was looking forward to welcoming her for the summit. PM Narendra Modi had gone to the United States on a personal invite by US President Donald Trump.

After a meeting between PM Modi and President Trump, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that the two leaders held discussions on the current global scenario with a focus on Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. Baglay said that the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy was to have a good relationship with all nations, particularly with nations which border India.

The MEA spokesperson went on to add that the two leaders also discussed terrorism and cooperation in counter-terrorism. The two leaders, according to Baglay, also discussed the direction in which this cooperation can be taken forward, according to an Indian Express report.

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017

Ivanka Trump later retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response.

(More details awaited)