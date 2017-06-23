PM Narendra Modi on three-nation visit to Portugal, US, Netherlands from Saturday: All we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his three-nation visit to Portugal, the US and the Netherlands from tomorrow. He will be in Portugal on Saturday and in the US on Sunday and Monday. PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 26) for the first bilateral talks between the two leaders. A day after meeting US President Donald Trump, PM Modi will be visiting the Netherlands on June 27. “I will be visiting the Netherlands on 27 June 2017. We are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations this year,” PM Modi said in a Facebook post today.

On Friday, PM Modi shared the details of his foreign visits and what he will do in the three countries on Facebook. Here are the details:

On US visit

“I will be visiting Washington, D.C. on 24-26 June at the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.



“President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people. I look forward to this opportunity to have an in depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the United States.

“India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides. I look forward to building a forward looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration in the United States under President Trump.

“Apart from official meetings with President Trump and his cabinet colleagues, I will be meeting some prominent American CEOs. As in the past, I look forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in the United States as well.”

On Portugal visit:

“I will pay a working visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. Our close historical and friendly ties have picked up momentum after H.E. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s visit to India in January 2017.



“I am looking forward to my meeting with PM Costa. Building on our recent discussions, we will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. We will also discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science & technology, space collaboration and people to people ties. We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest. I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.

“I am also keen to interact with the Indian Community in Portugal during the visit.”

On the Netherlands visit

“I will be visiting the Netherlands on 27 June 2017. We are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations this year. During the visit, I will have an official meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mark Rutte. I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima.



“I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Rutte and reviewing our bilateral relations. I would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change.