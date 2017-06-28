Modi Trump meet: India, US become true friends to destroy radical Islamic terror

Modi Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his true friend US President Donald Trump at White House in Washington DC.

Modi Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his true friend US President Donald Trump at White House in Washington DC. During their maiden face-to-face meet, both the leaders underlined that security partnership and co operation on counter terror between India and US are the utmost important issues. Stressing that the largest and oldest democracies in the world have bear the brunt of evils of terrorism. PM Modi and Trump vowed to destroy radical Islamic terrorism and sent a stern message to Pakistan in this regard, according to Indian Express report. The joint Indo-US statement has asked Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries. The statement further asked Pakistan expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai strikes, the Pathankot airbase attack and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by groups based in the country.

Apart from countering terrorism, both the countries sought to strengthen bilateral-defence ties. A major step was taken in this regard with US selling Sea Guardian Unmanned Aerial Systems— commonly known as drones to India, as per the IE report. Discussing about MALABAR exercises, PM Modi and President Trump agreed to expand engagements on shared maritime objectives and to explore new exercises.

India also talked tough on North Korea. President Trump thanked India for supporting sanctions imposed on the country by the US. Trump also extended strong support” for India’s early membership into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, along with other multilateral export control regimes and reaffirmed support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council.

Regarding the civilian nuclear cooperation with, US assured that company has said it would rework its internal structures by the end of the year and and will set up of six power plants in India.