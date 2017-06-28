Modi Trump meet: How US media covered the big hug between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

There was hardly any media house left which did not pay attention to this virtual bear hug.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday returned home after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands. The highlight of his four-day trip was the US leg of the visit as PM Modi met President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington. In the US, PM Modi held talks with Trump during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes. But, the entire limelight was hogged by one event – the big hug between PM Modi and President Trump. Various media houses and organisations covered it with their own angle. There was hardly any media house left which did not pay attention to this virtual bear hug between the two world leaders. Let’s have a look at how US media houses covered this event:-

The Washington Post: Modi, an unabashed hugger

The article on Washington Post website on Modi-Trump meet was covered with the headline – Modi meets Trump with his usual greeting — bear hugs. “President Donald Trump should have been ready as he met with India’s prime minister, an unabashed hugger. Smiling widely at a news conference Monday during a visit to Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the president’s outstretched arm not as an invitation for a handshake, but as a pull toward an embrace. Then he did it again in the White House Rose Garden. Then once more before leaving,” reads the Washington Post article on the meet of the world leaders.

Trump appeared stiff and uncomfortable with the first hug, smiling thinly and patting Modi on the back a couple of times. But it was the same folksy, effusive greeting Modi has used with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, and a host of foreign dignitaries and celebrities, from former French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood’s Hugh Jackman.

CNN: Bear hug

CNN gave headline – Trump and Modi reaffirm Indian-US relations with a hug. “The first face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sealed with a bear hug Monday, as the two leaders looked to publicly underscore their new found friendship,” reads the CNN article.

NYT: PM Modi is a hugger

The New Tork Times, popularly known as NYT gave this headline – Trump, Modi Exchange Hugs During Rose Garden Statements. Moreover, the article body reads, “So much for handshakes. President Donald Trump found out Monday that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hugger. Modi swooped in for two big bear hugs with the U.S. president during their joint statements in the Rose Garden, wrapping his arms around Trump’s midsection and ending their first embrace with a lingering handshake that stretched the president’s arm between their two lecterns. After wrapping up his own remarks, the much shorter Modi hugged Trump a second time, placing his head close to the president’s shoulder in video that quickly spread around social media.”

Modi offered yet another embrace as he departed the White House. After shaking Trump’s hand, Modi went in for a third and final public hug — resting his head first near Trump’s left shoulder, then near his right. Trump welcomed the parting gesture, patting Modi kindly on the back.

WSJ: Trump, Modi bridge divisions

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes an article with the headline – Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi Move to Bridge Divisions. “During their first meeting, leaders pledge to expand cooperation on combating terrorism, stabilizing Afghanistan,” the excerpt of WSJ article read.

The WSJ article on Modi-Trump meet said, “U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after their first meeting on Monday that they agreed to expand cooperation between their two countries on combating terrorism, stabilizing Afghanistan and overcoming differences on trade.”