Modi Trump meet: How did government accept US reference to Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir, asks P Chidambaram

Modi Trump meet: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram today wondered how the government officials accepted the phrase Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir used in a US statement.

Modi Trump meet: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram today wondered how the government officials accepted the phrase Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir used in a US statement. The Congress yesterday had criticised the government over the issue. The US while designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist made reference to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, as per PTI report. Chidambaram took to Twitter today raise the issue.

In a series of tweets, AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had flayed the central government saying that there was no protest from Indian side against this shocking reference. The US had declared Salahuddin, the chief of Kashmiri militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, as a global terrorist, just before the maiden face-to-face meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. This deals a major blow to Pakistan just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with President Donald Trump, according to PTI report.

Citing part of the text on the US government’s order, Surjewala said it read: “In September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers and vowed to turn the Kashmir Valley ‘into a graveyard for Indian forces’ “Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people,” he said quoting the order.

Take a look at P Chidambaram tweet

US’ official statement used the phrase ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’. How did India accept this? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 28, 2017

In a notification, the US State Department said Salahuddin, who hails from Kashmir and is based in Pakistan for the last 28 years, “has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism”.