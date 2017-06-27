Modi-Trump meet: Here’s what US President gifted India PM

Modi-Trump meet: PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump before leaving from White House. (Source: Reuters)

Modi-Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump yesterday. During their meeting, which was their first since latter’s moving into the White House early this year, both leaders also exchanged gifts. As per an ANI report, Donald Trump presented a guided tour of White House including the Lincoln bedroom to PM Modi. Trump also presented him a copy of the famous Gettysburg address of the 16th US President and the desk on which he wrote it.

PM Narendra Modi, on his part, gifted Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp, which was issued by India in 1965, to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln, the report added. In their joint statement, Donald Trump spoke of the need to eliminate and destroy radical Islamic terrorism. He also stressed on how both countries are affected by terrorism.

“Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially the radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India’s efforts in Afghanistan,” Donald Trump said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump also asked Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used as terrorist hub other countries. Bot leaders “called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law,” the statement said. In his interaction with the media, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that destroying safe havens of terror and stability in Afghanistan was the major priority of both countries, said PTI report.