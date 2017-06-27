Modi-Trump meet: Here’s what India PM gifted First Lady Melania

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House. (Reuters)

During his first meeting with the first family of the United States, Prime Minister Narendra exchanged gifts with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. He gifted her a hamper containing handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley and also hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, an ANI report said.

Modi also presented to the President a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern, a specialty of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. On his part, the US President presented PM Modi a guided tour of White House including the Lincoln bedroom. He also gifted a copy of the famous Gettysburg address of the 16th US President of the US and the desk on which he wrote it.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as “world leaders in social media”, PTI said. Both leaders have multi-million strong following on social media platforms.

“I am proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media,” the agency quoted Donald Trump as saying at the White House Rose Garden during his interaction with media.

Donald Trump, who is known for his prolific and as well as controversial tweets, and Narendra Modi are widely followed on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

The US president has 32.8 million followers on Twitter. He is closely followed by Modi comes with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, it is Modi has the lead over Trump. While the PM has 41.8 million followers, the US president has 23.6 million followers.