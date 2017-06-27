Modi-Trump meet: From hugs to handshake; this is how President Donald Trump welcomed PM Narendra Modi at White House

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump saw a number of handshakes, hugs, and broad smiles from his hosts.

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump saw a number of handshakes, hugs, and broad smiles from his hosts. Modi’s meet with Trump started with a warm welcome, started-off with a firm handshake from Trump at White House entrance. However, the two leaders didn’t hug each other initially. The second handshake between the two leaders came at inside the White House. Where Trump described Modi as a ‘great PM’. Later, the much-awaited hug between the two leaders came at White House’s Rose Garder, initiated by Modi. “I deeply appreciate your strong commitment to the enhancement of our bilateral relations,” Modi told Trump. Modi further expressed his confidence in Trump’s leadership as US President. “I am sure that under your leadership a mutually beneficial strategic partnership will gain new strength, new positively, and will reach new heights.”

Modi praised Trump’s “vast and successful experience in the business world” and “great leadership” for US-India ties. Modi cited Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan to stress that his agenda for India was little different.. “I am sure that the convergence of my vision for ‘New India’ and President Trump’s vision for making America great again will add new dimensions to our cooperation,” he said.

Welcoming the Indian delegation, Trump said, “It’s a great honour to have Mr Narendra Modi here, who has been such a great a prime minister (Image: ANI)

Earlier, the two leaders heaped praise on each other before starting off the delegation-level talks. Trump described Narendra Modi as a “great Prime Minister.” Modi, meeting Trump for the first time, was accorded a warm welcome with the US President and the first lady Melania coming out of the White House to receive him.

PM Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump, First Lady walking in corridor of White House.

At the White House portico, the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries and had a brief interaction before going inside for the summit meeting.

The first-ever handshake between PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.

“He is such a great Prime Minister. I have been speaking with him and reading about him. He is doing a great job. Economically, India is doing very well and in so many other ways. I would like to congratulate him for this,” Trump said in brief comments.Later, at the Rose Garden lawns, Modi said, “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fight against terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation.”