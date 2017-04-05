Modi to lay foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on River Ganga at Sahibganj in Jharkhand tomorrow

NW-1 is being developed under the Jal Marg Vikas Project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), with the technical and financial assistance of World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5369 crore.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on River Ganga at Sahibganj tomorrow. The multi-modal terminal is an important component of the development of the National Waterway-1 from Varanasi to Haldia. “The state of the art terminal at Sahibganj will have a cargo handling capacity of 2.24 Million Tons Per Annum. Construction of multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj will contribute to the creation of business and employment opportunities in Jharkhand,” PMO India tweeted.

NW-1 is being developed under the Jal Marg Vikas Project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), with the technical and financial assistance of World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5369 crore. The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with capacity of 1500-2,000 DWT, says a government release.

The contract for the construction of the terminal has been awarded to M/s L&T Infrastructure Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore. The terminal facilities will include berthing space for two vessels, stockyard, conveyor belt system with hoppers, barge loaders, shore protection works, roads, ramps, parking area, and terminal buildings. The construction of this multi-modal terminal will also provide critical last mile connectivity to the hinterland of Jharkhand. The multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj will play an important role in the transportation of domestic coal from the local mines in Rajmahal area to various thermal power plants located along NW-1. Other than coal, stone chips, fertilizers, cement, and sugar are other commodities expected to be transported through the terminal.

National Waterway-1 (NW-1) is a waterway of national significance passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, serving the major cities of Haldia, Howrah, Kolkata, Bhagalpur, Patna, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Allahabad and their industrial hinterland including several industries located in the Ganga basin.