Modi not Trump priority: Congress reacts on PM-POTUS meeting

PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump before leaving from White House. (Source: Reuters)

Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari reacted to Narendra Modi’s meeting with the United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning by saying PM is not a priority for POTUS. In a series of tweets, Tewari attacked the Prime Minister who was in the US by saying that his presser with Donald Trump emphasised differences. “Indo-US joint statement OLD HAT.NO NEW OR BIG IDEA.MODI TRUMP’s Presser Emphasises differences.NO CONVERGENCES except on USE of Social Media,” Tewari wrote on the micro-blogging website. He pointed out that the US President Trump has posted 9 times through his personal account since this morning and none of these tweets was about his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.

Tewari questioned whether it was due to the US President’s priorities. “It is 10.40 PM in Washington DC – out of 9 personal Tweets by @realDonaldTrump since today morning not ONE on meeting with MODI.PRIORITIES??” he wrote in another tweet. However, he did mention some highlights of Donald Trump’s including not mentioning the name of Pakistan. “2/2Trumps remarks highlight-An Indian order of 100 US planes his interpretation of Terror(different from India) & named North Korea not PAK,” Manish Tewari wrote in his third tweet on Tuesday morning.

This was PM Modi’s first meet with Donald Trump since the latter was elected to power last year. During the meet, two leaders underlined close ties between India and United States. “During my campaign, I pledged that if elected, India would have a true friend in the White House. And that is now exactly what you have, a true friend,” Trump said at the White House Rose Garden following his first bilateral meeting with Modi.

“I am thrilled to salute you, Prime Minister Modi, and the Indian people for all that you are accomplishing together. Your accomplishments have been vast,” he added. PM Modi also thanked Trump for his efforts to build India-US relations.