Modi Myanmar visit: In Nay Pyi Taw, PM presents these special gifts to President U Htin Kyaw

Modi called on President Kyaw soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi has made it a habit to take special gifts to his counterparts on bilateral tours. Modi, who is currently visiting Myanmar, met country’s President U Htin Kyaw on Tuesday, and as he was seen doing earlier, the prime minister gifted something special to the Myanmar President. Modi presented the president a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween (that flows from the Tibetan Plateau into the Andaman Sea) and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree. Modi hailed meeting as “wonderful” during which they discussed steps to deepen the “historical relationship” between the two neighbours, news agency PTI reported.

The report says that Modi called on President Kyaw soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit. “Had a wonderful meeting with President U Htin Kyaw,” the prime minister tweeted along with some pictures of the meeting. Modi arrived at Nay Pyi Taw on the final leg of his two- nation visit after attending the BRICS Summit in China.

Modi presented the president a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween (that flows from the Tibetan Plateau into the Andaman Sea) and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted some eye catching images of Kyaw welcoming Modi. “‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy. PM @narendramodi calls on President U Htin Kyaw, discusses steps to deepen the historical relationship,” he said in a tweet.

Modi presented the president a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween (that flows from the Tibetan Plateau into the Andaman Sea) and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree.

As per the PTI report, Modi and Kyaw also inspected the guard of honour. The prime minister’s visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state. Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Myanmar’s State Councillor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday. The prime minister is expected to raise the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.