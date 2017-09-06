Modi Myanmar visit: In joint declaration with Aung San Suu Kyi, 5 key takeaways from PM speech

Modi Myanmar visit: The Prime Minister today held bilateral talks with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw. (Twitter)

Modi Myanmar visit: The Prime Minister today held bilateral talks with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw. Both the leaders have discussed ‘further cementing of India-Myanmar relations’, according to Prime Minister’s Office. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has said that PM’s meeting was with a valued friend. PM Modi’s visit comes even as the central government was concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country, and has been considering to deport them. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had underlined that India and Myanmar were looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, and culture.

Exchange of key agreements: There was exchange of key agreements between India and Myanmar. Notably, Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Visa issue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India will be given gratis (free of charge) visas. Apart from this, PM Modi said that 40 Myanmarese citizens in Indian jails will be released.

Rohingya immigrants issue: PM Modi has said that India’s share Mayanmar’s concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and violence against security forces. The Prime Minister also underlined on how innocent lives have been affected.

Security issue: “We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected,” PM Modi said. Being neighbours, India and Myanmar have similar security concerns, PM Modi said, adding “important for us to work together”.

This is Modi’s first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.