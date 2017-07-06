Modi in Israel: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams PM, says Modi’s mindset is in sync with the Zionist ideology

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “historic” visit to Israel. He took to Facebook to express his thoughts on the visit by terming it “contrary to logic”. The following is a basic translation of what the Chief Minister wrote on his Facebook page: “To forge an alliance with a ‘terrorist’ nation that is known for killing innocent people and then to term it an “anti-terrorism” alliance makes no sense. To partner with a country like Israel on key issues and to shape an America-Israel-India mould at a global level is dangerous, yet that is what PM Narendra Modi has done with this visit to Israel.

India has always stood with the Palestinians fight to live with dignity on their own land and supported their fight against terrorism from Israel’s cruel violation of their rights on their land. The real intent of Zionist vision is not only to create an Israel that belongs only to the Jews but also to completely destroy Palestine and everything it represents. India had always recognized the true intent of the Zionist movement and had stood with the people of Palestine.

Paying no heed to the concerns raised by the United Nations on the increasing number of violation of human rights of the Palestinians, Israel has continued to be an aggressor and that is why India had always taken a diplomatic stand against Israel. With this visit, Narendra Modi has turned India’s stance on the Palestine issue upside down.

Either live at the mercy of guns that are pointed by the Israeli Army or run away from one’s land – that is the kind of justice meted out to people there. The Sangh Parivar’s mindset works on similar lines, which is why the Modi-Netanyahu bonhomie has united in displaying their united agenda of strengthening Sangh Parivar and Zionism in one voice. Their ideologies match perfectly, particularly when it comes to propagating hatred and intolerance towards a certain community and violating the rights of that community with an intent to destroy them completely.

At a time when Israel is facing global isolation for violation of human rights and most countries are shying away from forming a rapport, Modi’s visit has been celebrated there with much fanfare. It comes as no surprise that Modi did not visit Ramallah – this only reflects Modi’s mindset which is in sync with the Zionist ideology. In a diverse country like India where people of all religions live together in harmony, embracing the Zionist way is simply not acceptable.

After the US, it is now Israel that sells the most number of defence to India now. The profit that Israel makes in these deals are used to further suppress and silence the Palestinian movement. To extend support to such a country is a very dangerous sign – this only shows the mindset of a government that asks a section of its own people to move out of the country if they do not follow Sangh Parivar’s diktat related to food habits and religious beliefs. It is most important for people to awaken and oppose these narrow tendencies strongly.”