‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’, Mamata Banerjee to start campaign from January 1

Amid heated political storm across the country following the implementation of the demonetisation policy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, continuing his protest against the Prime Minister and the note ban policy, today said that ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ is the only slogan of the party. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also stated that the party will do agitation on block level from January 1-8.

Mamata Banerjee had locked horns with PM Narendra Modi, since the central government, citing the rise in the flow of black money in the country, had initiated the policy which put a ban on old currency notes of higher denomination. Since the November 8 implementation of the anti-graft policy the West Bengal CM and her party leaders had been continuing her protest, along with other opposition leaders in different parts of the country.

Yesterday, Mamata had questioned the Income Tax Department raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is insticating raids only at the premises of its rivals.

Days back, over a series of tweets, the West Bengal Chief Minister depicted the continuing public distress in the state, following the ban on notes and slammed the Modi led central government over the repeated changes in the demonetisation policy, and stated that the changes replicate how unstable the government is.

Mamata Banerjee had, earlier, also criticized the Prime Minister over the promotion of digital mode of payments. As the use of digital wallets and cashless transaction gets boosted after the ban on currency notes, the TMC supremo slammed Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘paytmwala’ from an earlier ‘chaiwala’.