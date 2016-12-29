Modi Government to roll out massive campaign justifying demonetisation

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged the nation to give him 50 days post the demonetisation decision to get things back on track. (AP)

The BJP-led NDA Government, which has come under sharp criticism post the November 8 demonetisation drive, will roll out a massive canvassing campaign beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on December 31.

Sources said all Central Ministers have been asked to visit at least 10 places and hold rallies and mass contact event so as to convince the masses about the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes. As many as 10 towns visited by each minister will be mix of rural and urban places and more focus will be on poll-bound states as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and especially rural areas. In the wake of the realisation in the government that demonetisation related problems will continue for some time, a detailed dossier on demonetisation issue has been given to all Central Ministers explaining need of the drive to various milestones achieved along with its success stories.

All mass media platforms from radio, TV to field publicity will be used. Sources disclosed that around 60 page documents have been distributed to all ministers by the Finance Ministry in which every aspect of demonetisation has been described point by point. The Finance Minister has in the document described the need for initiating such a step, future action plan and impact on major policies.

You may also like to watch this

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged the nation to give him 50 days post the demonetisation decision to get things back on track. After demonetisation, the government has taken a number of steps to ensure that no hardship is faced by tourists and the industry is not affected. Till date, the government has made several changes to the norms.

The demonetisation decision has also taken a toll on the common man, with reports of some dying while standing in queues to collect money. In between all this, Prime Minister Modi has continued to address the nation at various public gatherings and his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme.