Modi government delaying Cauvery Management Board formation? SC to hear plea on April 9; 10 points

Chennai: DMK Working President M K Stalin and leaders of various opposition at a protest against the Central government government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court of India on Monday agreed to hear the contempt plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery issue. The state government has accused the Centre of not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The division bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud has listed the matter for hearing on April 9.

Here are 10 points to know about the issue:

1. On February 16 this year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks.

2. In response to Centre’s ‘failure’ to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court. The SC bench today noted that that the state was facing “difficulty of not getting water” and said it would resolve the matter.

3. In its petition, Tamil Nadu government has told the top court that Narendra Modi government at the Centre was bound to put into effect the February 16 verdict. The Centre should have framed a scheme so that authorities of Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee were put in place within six weeks, the petition said.

4. Here’s what the SC verdict on Cauvery river water dispute said on February 16: In a landmark verdict to settle age-old Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft.

The verdict reduced Tamil Nadu’s share but compensated the state by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the Cauvery river basin.

5. As per the verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry are annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water. The total water to be shared is 740 tmcft. This Cauvery water distribution scheme is to continue for next 15 years, according to the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court had strictly told the Centre to frame a scheme to ensure compliance of the historic verdict.

6. What does the Centre say? Modi government has told the Supreme Court that there are divergent views between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. According to PTI, the Centre has told the apex court to clarify whether “it is open to the central government to frame the scheme under 6A at variance with the recommendations contained in the report of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal regarding the Cauvery Management Board”.

7. The Karnataka government has opposed the formation fo CMB and even sought for an alternative mechanism to implement the verdict.

8. The Centre has also asked the Supreme Court to clarify on whether it can modify the composition of CMB to a “mixture of administrative and technical” body and not as a purely “technical body”. This was also recommended by Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal for effectively conducting the business of the CMB.

9. Karnataka is going to polls in May. And the ruling BJP-led Centre is apparently cautious about making any bad move in the sensitive issue.

10: Meanwhile, the Cauvery issue has also become a politically charged issue in Tamil Nadu with both the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK up in arms against Centre for separate reasons. On Sunday, DMK leader MK Stalin led a protest in Chennai demanding the formation of CMB by the Centre. “Our protest will continue till the Cauvery Management Board is constituted. On behalf of all (friendly) parties we have planned to continue with our protest,” PTI quoted Stalin as saying. protests now.

The ruling AIADMK is mulling to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Parliament over the issue. AIADMK leader M Thambidurai told reporters on Monday that AIADMK was ready to take bring the no-confidence motion as suggested by Stalin.